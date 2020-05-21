On May 20 shortly after 4 p.m. San Gorgonio Pass California Highway Patrol received a call of a possible domestic violence incident on Interstate 10 westbound, east of the Cabazon Outlets.
Traffic was stopped westbound I-10 due to a construction project.
A witness first reported seeing a silver Volkswagen Rabbit stopped in the #3 lane, and a passenger, described as a bald Hispanic male, striking the driver, a Hispanic female.
Just before 4:30 p.m., San Gorgonio Pass CHP arrived on scene behind the Volkswagen and observed the Hispanic male passenger, later identified as Charlie Pasillas, 36, striking the female victim.
Pasillas was quickly removed from the vehicle and taken into custody without incident.
According to another witness, before the arrival of CHP, an unknown driver in an unknown motorhome pulled along the Volkswagen in the No. 4 lane. A verbal altercation ensued between Pasillas and the unknown motorhome driver.
According to the witness, Pasillas pulled out an unknown firearm and fired one round at the motorhome. The motorhome continued westbound and the whereabouts of the driver and motorhome are unknown at this time.
A revolver and a spent casing were located under the passenger seat of the Volkswagen.
The victim of domestic violence sustained visible injuries to her face and neck and was treated on scene.
Pasillas was booked into the Larry David Smith Correctional Facility for several felony charges including domestic violence, shooting at a moving vehicle, discharging a firearm with gross negligence, convicted felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, and possession of a controlled substance.
The San Gorgonio Pass CHP is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying any additional witnesses to this incident. Anyone with information leading to the identity or description of the motorhome driver, the motorhome description or license plate, or any An Internationally Accredited Agency additional information pertinent to this incident is encouraged to contact the San Gorgonio Pass Area CHP office.
If you or someone you know is the victim of domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or visit thehotline.org for anonymous, confidential help 24/7.
If you are in immediate danger, please dial 911.
For further information, telephone interviews, and/or questions contact Public Information Officer Matt Napier at (951) 769-2000 ext. 238, or after hours at (916) 407-7511.
