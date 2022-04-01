On April 1 shortly after 12:30 p.m. a fatal traffic collision claimed the life of a 31 year-old Navy serviceman.
A 2019 Freightliner towing a 53-foot semi-trailer had stopped in the No. 4 lane of Interstate 10 Westbound east of Beaumont Avenue for stopped traffic.
The driver of a Kia Sportage, traveling at an unknown speed iapproached the stopped tractor towing the semi-trailer and failed to stop for the stopped traffic in front of him.
he front end of the Kia crashed into the rear-end of the semi-trailer.
The driver of the Kia suffered blunt force head trauma and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the Kia’s identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
The driver of the Kia was from Burgaw, N.C. and stationed at Marine Corps Air
Ground Combat Center in Twentynine Palms.
This collision is still under investigation.
If anyone has additional information about this
collision they are encouraged to contact Officer K. McCallum at the San Gorgonio Pass Area CHP office (951) 769-2000.
