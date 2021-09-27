On Sept. 24 shortly before 5 p.m., Officer J. Adels, #19466, responded to a traffic collision with an ambulance responding.
Officer Adels arrived on scene to an overturned Kia Forte with two occupants, Derrick Sidney Laub, (33 of Hemet), and Thomas Dean Blosser, (31 of Desert Hot Springs).
Both occupants of the vehicle were pronounced deceased on scene by medical personnel.
Preliminary investigation and witness statements indicates the vehicle was traveling eastbound on I-10, east of the Whitewater cut-off in the #1 lane at approximately 70 mph when, for an unknown reason, the vehicle suddenly veered to the right.
The vehicle crossed several lanes and continued off the roadway where it collided with the dirt embankment and overturned, landing on its roof.
There were no additional passengers or vehicles involved.
Both occupants were wearing seatbelts. Drugs/alcohol have not been ruled out as a contributing factor and a toxicology sample is pending for the decedent. The #4 lane of I-10 eastbound was closed for a few hours during the investigation.
