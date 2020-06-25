California Highway Patrol investigators arrested a CHP officer on suspicion of Workers’ Compensation Insurance Fraud and theft, said San Gorgonio Pass CHP Commander Captain Mike Alvarez.
Kathleen Beardsley, 46, was arrested without incident on June 24, in the city of Banning.
Beardsley was booked into the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning.
The arrest culminated a seven-month long investigation by CHP’s Workers Compensation Fraud Investigations Unit based at CHP’s Headquarters in Sacramento.
Beardsley filed a workers’ compensation insurance claim on February 14, 2019. In October, a tip was received by the CHP’s Workers Compensation Fraud Investigations Unit, and an investigation was initiated.
A part of the investigation included surveillance in which Beardsley was observed engaging in activities inconsistent with the limitations outlined in her claim.
Beardsley, a 25-year veteran of the CHP, has been assigned to the San Gorgonio Pass Area since 2016. She has been placed on administrative leave and her peace officer powers removed. In addition to the criminal investigation, the CHP is also conducting an internal administrative investigation.
As a matter relating to employee misconduct is a personnel issue, the Department is prohibited by law from discussing specific details of such pursuant to Penal Code Section 832.7.
The CHP does, however, want to assure the public that it takes all allegations of misconduct by its employees seriously. As was done in this instance, when allegations of misconduct by an employee are suspected, the Department takes swift and appropriate action to investigate the allegations. Questions regarding the criminal case should be directed to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office.
The CHP’s Workers Compensation Fraud Investigations Unit is a specialized team that investigates allegations of workers' compensation fraud.
Allegations of workers' compensation fraud may be reported by calling a toll-free Fraud Reporting Hotline (1-866-779-9237) or at https://www.chp.ca.gov/notify-chp/workers-comp-fraud
