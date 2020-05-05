Chop shop bust in Banning

Following a tip, Banning Police Officers put an end to a chop shop at a business center located in the 3800 block of W. Ramsey St.
After officers garnered permission by the business owners to enter the business, they ran license plate numbers and Vehicle Identification Numbers and discovered six reported stolen vehicles had been chopped and were missing components. Other additional vehicle components were located on the premises.
“I am very proud of my officer who followed up on this information, which led to the recovery of thousands of dollars of stolen vehicles and components,” said Banning Police Chief Matthew Hamner. “If the officer had not made the extra effort we would have not made this significant recovery.”
The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department RAID (Riverside Auto Theft Interdiction Detail) responded to the location and assumed the investigation.
The RAID team recovered the vehicles and components.
A subject with a felony No-Bail warrant was also located at the location; he was arrested and booked at the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility.
The investigation is ongoing; the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department RAID Team asks if you have any questions or additional information, to please contact them at (760) 863-8216.
