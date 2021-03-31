Today Riverside County reached an important milestone in its mission to provide COVID-19 vaccines to most Riverside County residents and workers, with more than one million vaccines administered.
Shirlley Ann Gruenke, a 65-year-old resident of Cherry Valley, represented the millionth dose with cheers and fanfare from the nurses and staff at the Albert A. Chatigny Sr. Community Center in Beaumont.
“It was a surprise, but I sure thank you all,” said Gruenke, a retired nurse. “You know, I went back and forth saying I was not going to get the shot, but when I got COVID in December and I felt sick, I said I’m ready for it. I’m getting my shot.”
Shortly after COVID-19 vaccine became available, Riverside County activated its Incident Management Team to coordinate distribution of vaccinations to its residents and those who work in the county. Currently there are four county-run vaccination clinics and more than 230 private providers.
“I am impressed by the work of so many to reach one million vaccinations,” said Public Health Officer Geoffrey Leung. “The county team has vaccinated people in clinics, cars, tents, trailers and in the agricultural fields. We still have work ahead of us, but we are on our way to protect the residents of Riverside County from this deadly disease.”
Additionally, the county operates six mobile vaccination teams to reach people at their place of work or closer within their communities. The mobile vaccination teams will expand to reach even more residents soon.
“Achieving one million vaccinations administered is an impressive feat considering the limited number of vaccines provided to the county in the beginning of the vaccine rollout,” said Chair Spiegel, Second District Supervisor. “As eligibility expands, we will continue our goal of reaching the majority of our population and recovering from the pandemic.”
For more information on vaccinations, please visit: https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine .
