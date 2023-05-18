Interact

Beaumont High School Interact members help serve at Cherries Jubilee. From left to right are Alandra Marcelo, Alyssa Marcelo, and Suri Madrid.

The Beaumont-Cherry Valley Rotary Club sponsored its annual Cherries Jubilee event Thursday, May 11, to help raise funds for scholarships.

Photo by Diana Mangan

Winners of Rotary scholarships for 2023 are (from left) Alexandra Costello, Shantal Marcelo, Alandra Nunez, Valeria De La Paz, Nathan Taylor and Nawal Manassra.

Rotary’s first-ever career technical education scholarships were awarded in the amounts of $500 each, to nursing students Rishabh Nayak and Alyssa Winters, presented by CTE Career Readiness Coordinator and past Rotary president Susan Aguilar-Martinez.

Auctioning off of gift baskets is a significant part of the scholarship funds raised at the Cherries Jubilee event.

Rotary also distributed scholarships to Beaumont High School students Alexander Costello, Shantal Marcelo, Alandra Nunez, Valeria De La Paz, Nathan Taylor and Nawal Manassra.

Rotary scholarships ranged from $250 to $500, and were awarded on the basis of individuals’ volunteerism and involvement in the community.

Past Cherry Festival Association president Buzz Dopft came by to support Cherries Jubilee.

During Rotary’s Cherries Jubilee, four individuals were also awarded $1,000 scholarships from the Cherry Festival Association: Brooklyn Harwood, who is working on a master’s degree in athletic training at Washington State University; Francine Cabaron, who is studying neurobiology and physiology at the University of California, Davis; Nicole Ramirez, a psychology student at the University of California, Irvine; and Riley Hopkins, a biology pre-med student at Pepperdine University.

Cherries Jubilee raised more than $3,000 to go toward Rotary’s scholarship effort.

Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net , or by calling (951) 849-4586 x114.

