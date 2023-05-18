The Beaumont-Cherry Valley Rotary Club sponsored its annual Cherries Jubilee event Thursday, May 11, to help raise funds for scholarships.
Rotary’s first-ever career technical education scholarships were awarded in the amounts of $500 each, to nursing students Rishabh Nayak and Alyssa Winters, presented by CTE Career Readiness Coordinator and past Rotary president Susan Aguilar-Martinez.
Rotary also distributed scholarships to Beaumont High School students Alexander Costello, Shantal Marcelo, Alandra Nunez, Valeria De La Paz, Nathan Taylor and Nawal Manassra.
Rotary scholarships ranged from $250 to $500, and were awarded on the basis of individuals’ volunteerism and involvement in the community.
During Rotary’s Cherries Jubilee, four individuals were also awarded $1,000 scholarships from the Cherry Festival Association: Brooklyn Harwood, who is working on a master’s degree in athletic training at Washington State University; Francine Cabaron, who is studying neurobiology and physiology at the University of California, Davis; Nicole Ramirez, a psychology student at the University of California, Irvine; and Riley Hopkins, a biology pre-med student at Pepperdine University.
Cherries Jubilee raised more than $3,000 to go toward Rotary’s scholarship effort.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.