Cherries Jubilee, an annual event sponsored by the Beaumont-Cherry Valley Rotary Club, has been cancelled due to the coronavirus crisis.
The event was set for May 2 at the Chatigny Center and raises money for scholarships for Beaumont High School seniors.
The BHS Culinary students make cherry-filled desserts and tickets are usually $5 per person to sample an unlimited amount of desserts that evening.
Gift baskets also are donated by area businesses, with some of the baskets featuring Angels and Dodgers tickets and baseball related items as well as wine and food and pet items.
The Rotary Club also is cancelling its April meetings until further notice. The club meets the first and third Thursdays at noon and the second and fourth Wednesdays at 6 p.m. at Marla’s restaurant in Beaumont.
