Changing signs for new hotel development

Lamar Outdoor Advertising has agreed, with the city of Banning’s blessing, to relocate and modify an existing stationary billboard from the easterly portion of a 1.6-acre property along Ramsey Street (across from the Gus Jr. burger restaurant) to the westerly portion to make way for a hotel.
The property is owned by TLC Properties, Inc.; TLC and Lamar’s offices are based in Palm Desert.
The property comprises of five contiguous lots, and the property owner plans to build an independent, four-story, 81-room hotel, according to Community Development Director Adam Rush.
During the Sept. 27 Banning city council meeting, Mayor Collen Wallace wanted to know if the new sign, which would be a double-sided digital sign, could have the city’s logo affixed to it.
Leslie Locken, a real estate manager who represented the company at the council meeting, indicated that it would not fit in with the hotel’s — or Lamar’s — branding purposes, and could be confusing to those who see the city’s logo on a hotel site.
Rush suggested that the city’s own policies could complicate a requirement of adding the city logo.
In motioning to approve the project, Councilman David Happe said, “I think this is just a win-win and a win for the city as well.”
The approval was the next step in enabling Lamar to relocate its current single-sided static sign, which had a Sizzler advertisement on it as of late, and modernize it to support a 50-foot-high dual-faced, freeway-facing digital sign that spans 48 feet wide and 14 feet high, for the advertisement of goods and services available to motorists visiting Banning.
Locken said that it would cost Lamar $300,000 to accommodate the sign’s relocation and upgrade at the property at 3610 W. Ramsey St.
Banning’s council supported the measure unanimously.
Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net, and messages may be left at (951) 849-4586 x114.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.