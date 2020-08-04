Effective immediately the evacuation orders for the following areas in Riverside County are lifted: all areas east of Oak Glen Road in Riverside County; all areas west of Potrero Road and north of Wilson Street in Riverside County.
The evacuation warning for the following areas of Riverside County remains in effect: all areas east of Potrero Road, north of Morongo Road, and west of Whitewater Canyon.
The evacuation order for the following areas in San Bernardino County remains in effect: all areas east of Oak Glen Road, including Potato Canyon and Pine Bench north of the Riverside/San Bernardino county line.
The evacuation warnings for the areas of Forest Falls, Rimrock and Pioneertown in San Bernardino County remain in effect.
The closure order for the San Gorgonio Wilderness Area remains in effect.
Residents returning to the area should remain vigilant when driving on local roads.
For information about returning to your residence following an evacuation please refer to the following website: https://www.readyforwildfire.org/post-wildfire/returning-home/
Riverside County residents are encouraged to sign up for emergency alerts at the following website:
San Bernardino County residents are encouraged to sign up for emergency alerts using the following web address:
