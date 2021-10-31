Until recently, horses were not legally permitted at the equestrian Dysart Park in Banning.
And volunteer parks and rec commissioners could nonchalantly miss up to six meetings without reprimand.
It was apparent that some of the city’s park and recreation regulations and policies needed some updating, and language soon to be reflected in the city’s revised ordinance governing its parks will be amended to ensure that no one will be penalized for walking their dog (on a leash) through a park, and horses will be permitted in the city’s equestrian park spaces.
Sporting events will no longer be limited to “baseball diamonds”; rather, the city will allow families to gather at properly lit “ballfields,” as soccer and other activities occur at those venues.
The language revisions, explained Parks and Recreation Director Ralph Wright, were merely “clean-ups to the existing code.”
Some things were clarified or added: groups anticipating more than 25 people in attendance who plan to gather at a park for a private event are requested to fill out an application with the city, so it can monitor and control the park’s uses, and not have events interfere with other previously scheduled uses at a site.
Anyone hoping to operate a bounce house at a city park will have to file for a permit, and demonstrate proof of insurance.
The code now regulates amplification of sounds emanating from or at a park.
It officially prohibits the sale of narcotics.
Changes also affected park commissioners, who volunteer to serve four-year terms and to meet nine times a year to get updates on park projects and programs, discuss beautification efforts, and brainstorm ideas.
According to Wright, six out of 16 meetings since January 2020 were canceled due to lack of quorums, which can delay actions and needed input for city staff to move forward on recommendations and programs.
The city council voted unanimously to approve changes to the municipal code, and to approve the number of excused and unexcused meetings allowed to be missed by park and recreation commissioners to two per year.
