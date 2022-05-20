The Central Elementary School community in Banning suffered a shock Wednesday morning, May 18, which went on lockdown after a teacher reportedly attempted suicide.
The incident occurred before school started, and did not happen in front of students.
Students reported seeing blood and yellow tape cordoning off the hallway by the teachers lounge.
A message was sent out to the school’s parents informing them, “This morning an isolated incident occurred at Central Elementary. School staff immediately activated Central’s school lockdown procedures to ensure the safety of students and staff. The Banning Police Department responded promptly and is in the process of conducting an onsite check. All students and staff are safe and counselors are currently on campus. We will provide more information in a later update. For any questions, please contact the District Office at (951) 922-0200.”
Superintendent Terrence Davis indicated that he would release a statement when the district had more information to share, though no other details were available for publication on Wednesday morning’s deadline.
Sources who spoke on condition of anonymity in order to speak to the press said that the individual was recovering.
This is a developing story.
Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.