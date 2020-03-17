Carol’s Kitchen will switch from hot meals to bag lunches starting Thursday, March 19, at its Banning, Beaumont and Cabazon sites.
Ann Blair, vice-president of the Carol’s Kitchen board, said this change will be indefinite.
Bags of groceries and clothing will still be available for those coming to pick up their bag lunches.
Carol’s Kitchen is open to all who are looking for a meal.
H.E.L.P. in Banning said that its food pantry is open from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Friday.
The thrift store is closed this week, but will reopen on Monday, March 23.
