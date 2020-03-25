California county tax collectors cannot extend the April 10 deadline for making the second half of 2019-2020 property tax payments, but the Riverside County Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Office recognizes the severe impact COVID-19 is having on the community, said Riverside County Assistant Treasurer-Tax Collector Matthew Jennings in an email to the Record Gazette. “For those directly impacted, the tax collector can waive penalties, interest and costs associated with the late payment of the April installment. Penalty waivers can be requested at the time the tax amount is paid. “
Although the second installment was technically due February 1, penalties do not apply until after April 10.
Property tax revenue funds critical public services that the county is urgently dependent upon, such as emergency response, public health, as well as all county public schools, Jennings added.
Documentation substantiating COVID-19 related circumstances will be required to waive the late penalties and associated fees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.