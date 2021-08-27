CalFire law enforcement are seeking the public's help for any suspicious or illegal activities surrounding the Rock Fire and the Westward Fire.
Those fires were ignited as a result of the actions or inactions of human behavior.
The Westward Fire originated in the City of Banning and quickly spread to the foothills along Highway 243.
The fire burned approximately 100 acres in the city and 60 acres in the State Responsibility Area.
Fire was set to a stolen vehicle, which caused the surrounding dry grasses to ignite.
CalFire Law Enforcement wants to speak to anyone who may have seen individuals entering or fleeing the area.
The Rock Fire, which occurred in the town of Anza, burned 295 acres and destroyed or damaged six homes.
CalFire Law Enforcement have zero tolerance for any acts of arson.
A person can be arrested for an intentional or unintentional act that causes a fire, regardless if that act was intended to set a fire. If convicted of arson, you can be sentenced to state prison anywhere between 16 months and nine years.
Anyone with information associated with either fire is encouraged to call the Arson Hotline at 800-633-2836.
Tips may be left anonymously.
Commented