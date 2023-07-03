Cal Fire maintains zero tolerance for illegal fireworks

Beginning at June 28, “Safe and Sane” fireworks went on sale in many communities across California, but the Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) is reminding everyone to do their part to have a safe holiday and help prevent fires and injuries caused by fireworks.
As we gather to celebrate the Fourth of July, make sure your festivities are both enjoyable and safe.
Check your local laws and ordinances to find out if fireworks are illegal where you live, or if certain “Safe and Sane” fireworks are permitted.
In certain areas of California, all fireworks are illegal. Prevent fires and injuries caused by fireworks this Fourth of July.
Since 2013, in the State of California, there have been over 20,000 acres burned with fireworks being the ignition source and a total of $59.3 million in property loss, with $25.7 million of that total occurring in 2022 alone.
“Our arson and bomb investigators and law enforcement officers have been busy assisting with numerous illegal fireworks enforcement operations, and members of the Arson and Bomb Unit have successfully seized over 245,000 pounds of illegal fireworks from all over California since July 2022,” said Acting State Fire Marshal Daniel Berlant. “We have a zero tolerance toward the use, transportation and possession of illegal fireworks. Even ‘Safe and Sane’ fireworks are banned in many communities and bring large fines for their illegal use.”
It is illegal to sell, transport or use fireworks that do not carry the “Safe and Sane” seal, as well as possess or use fireworks in a community where they are not permitted. Over the past few months
Cal Fire-Office of the State Fire Marshal’s specialized arson and bomb investigators have been providing intelligence and support to local and federal illegal fireworks enforcement efforts. If convicted, a violator could be fined up to $50,000, as well as be sent to jail for up to one year.
Illegal fireworks include:
• Skyrockets
• Bottle rockets
• Roman candles
• Aerial shells
• Firecrackers
• Other fireworks that explode, go into the air, or move on the ground in an uncontrollable manner.
“The wet winter has been an anomaly, but any belief of a less intense fire year as a result of the precipitation is a mistake,” said Chief Joe Tyler, Cal Fire director and fire chief. “As the weather conditions continue to get warmer and drier, the vegetation — including grass, brush and timber — will become more susceptible to burning. Make no mistake, fire conditions are elevated, as seen in the increase of wildland fires over the past few weeks, and the Fourth of July, along with the use of fireworks, will contribute to the increased risk for wildfires.”
The cities of Banning and Beaumont will each have professional fireworks displays for free viewing the evening of July 4.
To learn more about fireworks safety, visit fireworkssafetyca.org/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.