Cal Fire investigators seek the public’s help

On July 31, at approximately 4:55 p.m. Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department received multiple calls reporting a wildland fire along Oak Glen Road and Apple Tree Lane in the unincorporated community of Cherry Valley.
The Apple Fire burned approximately 33,424 acres in Riverside County, San Bernardino County, and the San Bernardino U.S. National Forest, and damaged or destroyed multiple structures.
Cal Fire investigators are seeking the public’s help in identifying a vehicle of interest observed in the area at the time of the fire.
Any information from drivers traveling on Oak Glen Road, between Apple Tree Lane and Wildwood Canyon Road, on July 31, between 4:50 p.m. and 4:55 p.m. are encouraged to call our anonymous tip line at (800) 633-2836.
The photograph above is a vehicle of interest that was traveling north on Oak Glen Road on July 31, at approximately 4:51 p.m.
