By the numbers, a recent COVID-19 update

As of March 2 there had been a 61 percent decline in new COVID-19 cases reported in the Riverside County area according to the New York Times, though cases were drastically up from the previous day.
The Times portrayed 552 new cases in the county on March 2, compared to 323 new cases on March 1, while no new cases were reported on Feb. 27 or 28.
As of March 3 at press time the county’s new cases per day per 100,000 residents was 11.3 with a positivity rate of 5.8 percent;
To date four people in Cabazon have died from the disease; 12 people from Cherry Valley have died due to coronavirus; 62 deaths have been reported in Banning; and 61 deaths were recorded for Beaumont, related to COVID-19.
Riverside County public health officials remind residents that getting tested for coronavirus helps slow the spread of the disease, and may also help meet the red tier metric for adjusted case rate.
“With the recent focus on coronavirus vaccination, it is not surprising the rate for COVID-19 testing among Riverside County residents has dropped significantly over the past few months,” said Board Chair Karen Spiegel, Second District Supervisor. “We want to keep moving forward in reopening and ask residents to continue to do their part by getting tested, wearing a mask and socially distance.”
PCR swab tests for active infections slow the spread of the disease by identifying infected individuals who can then be isolated as well as their close contacts.
The process disrupts the virus and slows its spread.
“We’re not at the point where enough people are vaccinated to just stop testing,” said Dr. Cameron Kaiser, Riverside County public health officer. “We’re getting shots to people as fast as we can, but until then we still have to break the cycle of transmission. We can’t do that without knowing if people are infected, and that means tests.”
As of March 3 there have been 2,497,113 people tested COVID-19, with 290,325 confirmed cases; 301 people were being hospitalized, including 73 in intensive care units; as of that date 3,829 people countywide had succumbed to the virus.
