Bus, minivan collide near DMV in Banning

On Dec. 24, 2020 around 10:30 a.m., officers Banning Police Department responded to the area of the 1000 block of West Ramsey Street to a traffic collision involving a mini van that had collided into the rear of a city of Banning transportation bus.
Both drivers were transported to a local hospital for minor injuries, there was no other occupants inside either vehicle at the time of the collision.
There is no suspicion of either driver being under the influence.
The Banning Police Department is asking anyone who may have additional information in regards to this case to contact the Banning Police Department at (951) 922-3170.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.