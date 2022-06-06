On Friday, June 3, 13 people were injured in a traffic collision on Interstate 10 in Banning involving a Greyhound bus and an SUV. All the injuries were non-life threatening.
According to a California Highway Patrol press release, at approximately 10:57 a.m., CHP officers responded to the scene of a two-vehicle crash. A Greyhound bus containing 33 occupants was traveling from Los Angeles to Phoenix. The bus was on eastbound I-10, east of Ramsey Street, within the city of Banning. The Greyhound was traveling at approximately 60-65 mph in the #2 lane when it suffered a tire failure to the left front tire. The bus then lost control and veered to the left, colliding with a Mitsubishi Outlander SUV that was in the #1 lane. The bus then struck the center divider wall and came to rest in the center median.
Eleven occupants of the bus as well as the two occupants of the Mitsubishi were transported to local area hospitals. One occupant of the bus suffered a major, but non-life-threatening injury, all other injuries were minor.
The uninjured passengers in the bus were taken to the Morongo Tribal Hall at 11555 Potrero Road in Cabazon.
Although the cause of this crash is still under investigation, this crash occurred in a construction zone. Always remember to reduce speeds in construction zones. For further information, telephone interviews and/or questions, or if you have additional information regarding this incident, contact Public Information Officer Jason Montez at (951) 769-2000 ext. 221, or after hours at (916) 407-7511.
