Bright Now! dental office opens in Beaumont

Smile Brands Inc., a national provider of business support services to dental groups in the United States, had the grand opening Aug. 31 of another affiliated Bright Now! Dental office, at 1541 E 2nd St. in Beaumont.
The company’s newest Bright Now! Dental office provides full-service general dentistry, as well as specialty care services, such as orthodontics (braces), Invisalign, oral surgery, periodontics, endodontics, and implants.
The office will be open five days a week, including evenings and Saturdays.
Bright Now! Dental accepts most major insurance plans and offers flexible financing options so patients can afford the care they need.
To celebrate the grand opening, the new Beaumont office will offer a special $39 new patient check-up package, including an exam and digital x-rays, and $100 off dental services over $300.
Opening this new location helps Smile Brands and its affiliated dental groups achieve their mission to provide “Smiles for Everyone” by bringing affordable dental care to local neighborhoods.
Leading the clinical team in the new Bright Now! Dental office is Dr. Kristen A. Fields, who has advanced training in general dentistry and is committed to providing a friendly and knowledgeable approach to patients so they are happy with their smiles.
“I have a very patient-centered approach to dentistry,” explains Fields. “I’m always looking to provide quality care that is catered to individual needs and preferences. I’m excited for the opportunity to partner with Smile Brands to open this state-of-the-art facility and serve the community of Beaumont.”
This new office is open on Mondays from 8 a.m.–5 p.m.; Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m.–7 p.m.; Fridays from 9 a.m.–6 p.m., and Saturdays from 8 a.m.–4 p.m.
Prospective patients can call the new Beaumont Bright Now! Dental office at (951) 797-5920 or toll-free at 1-888-BRIGHT-NOW (1-888-274-4486).
