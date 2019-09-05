CHP

Two people died and three were injured Thursday afternoon, Sept. 5, in a traffic collision in the eastbound lanes on the 60 Freeway, the California Highway Patrol said.

The traffic collision caused the closure of the 60 freeway in both directions from Gilman Springs Road to the 10 freeway.

The crash occurred at 1:10 p.m. in an area east of Moreno Valley known as the Badlands.

Witnesses said a white Corvette going westbound on the 60 was speeding and tried to pass a semi truck when it crossed into the eastbound lanes and struck an Audi, California Highway Patrol said.

The CHP called for the coroner at 1:57 p.m. It is unclear whether the fatalities are from the same car. 

There was no estimate on when the freeway would reopen. Caltrans urged motorists to use alternative routes.

Updates on road conditions can be found on Twitter at @caltrans8 or at Caltrans Quickmap at quickmap.dot.ca.gov

