Traffic stop leads to heroin bust

On Friday, July 8, Banning police officers conducting a traffic enforcement stop arrested a Banning man for possession of heroin, methamphetamine and high-capacity firearms magazines.
According to a Banning Police Department press release, at approximately 9:37 p.m. on July 8 police officers conducted a traffic enforcement stop in the 2200 block of W. Ramsey Street. The driver was identified as Alex Lara Jr., a 52-year-old Banning resident.
During the investigation officers discovered that Lara was a convicted felon and was in possession of large quantities of black tar heroin and methamphetamine, as well as high-capacity magazines, ammunition and a new handgun “ghost gun” that had not yet been assembled. Lara was arrested and booked at Larry Smith Correctional Facility for violation of 11352(a) H&S, 11379 H&S, 30305(a)(1) PC, 11550(a) H&S, and 32310(c) PC.
