Evidence

Heroin, methamphetamine, handgun and magazines found by Banning police during a traffic stop on Ramsey Street.

 Photo courtesy of Banning Police Department

On Friday, July 8, Banning police officers conducting a traffic enforcement stop arrested a Banning man for possession of heroin, methamphetamine and high-capacity firearms magazines.

According to a Banning Police Department press release, at approximately 9:37 p.m. on July 8 police officers conducted a traffic enforcement stop in the 2200 block of W. Ramsey Street. The driver was identified as Alex Lara Jr., a 52-year-old Banning resident.

During the investigation officers discovered that Lara was a convicted felon and was in possession of large quantities of black tar heroin and methamphetamine, as well as high-capacity magazines, ammunition and a new handgun “ghost gun” that had not yet been assembled. Lara was arrested and booked at Larry Smith Correctional Facility for violation of 11352(a) H&S, 11379 H&S, 30305(a)(1) PC, 11550(a) H&S, and 32310(c) PC.

2
0
1
0
0

Tags

More from this section

Traffic stop leads to heroin bust

Traffic stop leads to heroin bust

On Friday, July 8, Banning police officers conducting a traffic enforcement stop arrested a Banning man for possession of heroin, methamphetamine and high-capacity firearms magazines.

Man arrested for sexual assault of a minor

Man arrested for sexual assault of a minor

On Dec. 26, 2021 an officer was dispatched to the lobby of the Banning Police Department to talk with a juvenile who reported a sexual assault. The victim reported being sexually assaulted by a 39-year-old male identified as Steven McElroy of Grand Terrace.

CHP to conduct DUI checkpoint Friday night

CHP to conduct DUI checkpoint Friday night

The California Highway Patrol San Gorgonio Pass Area will be deploying a DUI checkpoint in an undisclosed location of the Hemet/San Jacinto Valley area on Friday, Dec. 17 between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m.