On April 4, the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office filed charges against three suspects relating to a Banning Police Department investigation of financial abuse and embezzlement of an elderly woman living in the Sun Lakes Country Club Community in Banning.
According to a Banning Police Department press release, Banning officers received the initial report of possible financial abuse on April 10, 2018, and began the initial investigation.
The investigation was then forwarded to the department’s Detective Bureau, which worked with the District Attorney’s Office and the Riverside County Department of Adult Protective Services to gather more evidence.
The investigation revealed that the elderly victim had been embezzled out of over $12,000, a vehicle and real estate.
Banning police identified 61-year-old Mona Sterling of Banning, 35-year-old Clem Finneran (Sterling’s son-in-law) of San Bernardino and 58-year-old Anthony Marzullo (Sterling’s boyfriend at the time) of San Bernardino as the suspects for the elder abuse.
On Wednesday, Sterling was charged of embezzlement of an elder over $950, embezzlement by a caretaker over $950 and forged instrument. Finneran and Marzulo were also charged of embezzlement of an elder over $950. Marzulo was also charged of forged instrument.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.