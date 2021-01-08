On Jan. 6 Banning Police Department was dispatched to a residence in the 500 block of San Andreas Street for a report of child abuse.
Officers encountered a woman and her 4-year-old child.
Officers discovered that the child had been badly beaten, with facial swelling and covered in bruises.
The child was immediately transported to the hospital for treatment and the child’s mother, who was identified as 22-year-old Ana Romero, was placed under arrest and transported to the Banning Police Department for further investigation.
Ana Romero was later transported and booked into the Larry Smith Correctional Facility for child abuse and torture.
The Banning Police Department is asking anyone who may have additional information in regards to this case to contact the Banning Police Department Detective Bureau at (951) 922-3170.
