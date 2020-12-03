Shortly before 5 p.m. CHP responded to a traffic collision involving an overturned Suburban with a family of six trapped inside.
The father, who had been driving, was later pronounced deceased by medical personnel.
A preliminary investigation indicates that vehicle was heading eastbound on I-10, west of Haugen-Lehmann Way, when the left rear tire rapidly deflated
and the driver turned the vehicle to the right. The vehicle immediately spun, and the driver lost control.
The suburban slid across all four lanes in a southerly direction, traveled through the south perimeter fence, and overturned onto Railroad Avenue.
The rest of the family, including four children aged 7 to 20 were transported to a hospital with minor to moderate injuries.
All occupants were wearing seatbelts.
Drugs and alcohol did not appear to have contributed to the accident, although a toxicology sample will be pending for the decedent.
Traffic on I-10 was not affected.
Although the cause is still under investigation, it is always important to be mindful of one’s vehicle’s capabilities, and to perform regular maintenance.
Bald or worn tires are not designed to withstand high speed and are subject to degrade, causing rapid pressure loss.
If drivers experience this, CHP advises that, especially at higher speeds, release your foot from the gas and brake pedals and gradually decrease speed while coasting and maintaining the wheel to guide the vehicle out of the travel lanes if possible.
