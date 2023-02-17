SoCal Gas investigating regional outage

gas

The Southern California Gas Co. is investigating a gas outage around the Pass area.

LA-based SoCal Gas is investigating a "gas outage" that may affect parts of Beaumont, Cherry Valley, Calimesa and Yucaipa, according to Public Affairs Manager Adam Eventov, who insists that "There is no danger to the public."

Shortly before 4 p.m. Friday, their investigation was already longer than three hours in, and eventually when the company does find the the cause, it will still have to come up with a solution and develop a plan to restart service, which Eventov says will involve a manpower-intensive process where representatives will go from house to house and business to business, checking every meter in order to get service restored.

The gas company will issue updates as they become available.

Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net , or by calling (951) 849-4586 x114.

