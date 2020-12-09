Shortly before 10 a.m. on Dec. 9, the Banning Police Department received 911 calls in reference to shots fired in the area of Almond Way and Nicolet Street and found a victim in that area.
Detectives of the Banning Police Department and Riverside County Sheriff’s Department conducted an investigation and identified Willie Budda Scott as the suspect in thecase.
The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department S.W.A.T. Team, responded to the location and conducted a search of where the suspect had last been seen.
The city sent out an alert via Nixle to the community, requesting that community members avoid the 1000 blocks of east George and Nicolet streets, which extended through the afternoon.
Authorities made contact with Scott and took him into custody; he has been booked into the Riverside County Jail on a charge of attempted murder.
The Banning Police Department is asking anyone who may have additional information in
regards to this case to contact the Banning Police Department Detective Bureau at (951) 922-3170.
