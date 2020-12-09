Police urge residents to avoid George Street

Around 11:30 a.m. this morning, the city of Banning issued an alert, requesting that community members avoid the 1000 block of east George Street and the 1000 block of east Nicolet Street.
According to Banning Police Chief Matt Hamner, officers are searching for a potentially armed suspect in connection to an active case they are working on.
