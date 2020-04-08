On Tuesday, March 31 at approximately 7: a.m., Banning Police officers
responded to a report of a burglary and theft from a storage container that’s placed
in the parking lot of the Banning Community Center, located at 789 N. San
Gorgonio Aven. in Banning.
Upon arrival, officers discovered that a large commercial storage container had
been forced open.
Taken from the container was a commercial propane powered forklift. The container was stocked with food that is handed out every Friday at the Banning Community Center to families in need.
The program is sponsored by the Banning Chamber of Commerce with Carol’s Kitchen, Side by Side, Table of Plenty and DRB Sales.
It is unknown how much food was taken, if any.
A video from a camera located on the property briefly showed a suspect driving
the forklift away from the parking lot at 5:05 a.m. that morning.
Later that day, an officer from the Banning Police Department, posted on social media a picture of the forklift, that was provided by the owner, along with the circumstances of the theft.
That resulted in a response from a citizen at approximately 7 p.m. that evening.
They believed they had witnessed the stolen forklift being driven onto a property, located in the 1200 block of N. San Gorgonio Avenue in Banning.
At about 8 p.m. that evening, officers from the Banning Police Department,
responded to a residence in the 1200 block of San Gorgonio Avenue and located
the stolen forklift, that was partially hidden.
A 26-year-old male, David Anthony Aleman, was arrested in connection to this case and was booked into the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning for felony possession of a stolen vehicle.
Aleman was released from detention on April 6 and is scheduled to appear in court for this case in July.
The Banning Police Department is seeking additional felony charges on Aleman in relation to this case.
The owner of the forklift was notified, and his property was returned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.