Dean Maria Cagle, 67, was released from San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital on Aug. 2, and has not been seen since.

Her friends are worried, since Cagle suffers from schizophrenia.

Cagle is 5 feet, 6 inches tall with dark brown shoulder-length hair, and wears glasses; she only has the use of one eye.

If anyone runs into her, they are requested to call the office of Rebecca McGuire: (951) 845-8226.

