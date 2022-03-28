Steven McElroy

Steven McElroy

On Dec. 26, 2021 an officer was dispatched to the lobby of the Banning Police Department to talk with a juvenile who reported a sexual assault. The victim reported being sexually assaulted by a 39-year-old male identified as Steven McElroy of Grand Terrace.

The Detective Bureau developed enough probable cause to obtain an arrest warrant and arrested McElroy pursuant to his felony warrant on the morning of March 23 near his home.

McElroy was booked into the Banning correctional facility.

The case was forwarded to the Riverside County District Attorney’s office for prosecution.

Banning Police Department is asking anyone who may have additional information

in regards to this case to contact the Banning Police Department Detective Bureau at (951) 922-3170.

0
0
0
0
0

More from this section

Man arrested for sexual assault of a minor

Man arrested for sexual assault of a minor

On Dec. 26, 2021 an officer was dispatched to the lobby of the Banning Police Department to talk with a juvenile who reported a sexual assault. The victim reported being sexually assaulted by a 39-year-old male identified as Steven McElroy of Grand Terrace.

CHP to conduct DUI checkpoint Friday night

CHP to conduct DUI checkpoint Friday night

The California Highway Patrol San Gorgonio Pass Area will be deploying a DUI checkpoint in an undisclosed location of the Hemet/San Jacinto Valley area on Friday, Dec. 17 between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m.