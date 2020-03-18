Freeway traffic westbound up to near Highland Springs is moving again after a traffic accident this morning involving a big rig.

California Highway Patrol says that traffic in the No. 1 lane and the center divider were moving,

Spokesperson Matthew Napier said Wednesday afternoon the center divider lane was re-opened and that traffic began moving around 10:17 a.m.

0
0
0
0
0

More from this section

Big rig overturns outside Banning

Big rig overturns outside Banning

On June 21 just before 7 a.m., Ranvir Singh, a 23-year-old man from Lathrop, California, was driving a white, 2019 Volvo truck tractor, pulling a 2019 Utility trailer westbound on I-10. In the truck with Singh was 20-year-old Gurpreet Kaur, a woman, also from Lathrop. Kaur was in the sleeper…

Hit-and-run in Banning

Hit-and-run in Banning

Banning Police Department seek help in finding the person responsible for a hit and run in front of the Banning Post Office near the corner of Alessandro Road and Williams Street around 4:30 p.m. today.

Eastbound freeway traffic slowed

Eastbound freeway traffic slowed

A truck fire caused a traffic shutdown on the eastbound lanes of the I-10 freeway near Cherry Valley Boulevard (and, vicariously, slowing the opposite traffic slowing to see the activity on the westbound) according to Officer Edward Nunez of the California Highway Patrol.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.