Freeway traffic westbound up to near Highland Springs is moving again after a traffic accident this morning involving a big rig.
California Highway Patrol says that traffic in the No. 1 lane and the center divider were moving,
Spokesperson Matthew Napier said Wednesday afternoon the center divider lane was re-opened and that traffic began moving around 10:17 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.