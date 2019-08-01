Former Beaumont City Councilmember Mark Orozco will serve 120 days in a work release program on weekends after pleading guilty Thursday morning to one misdemeanor count of child endangerment and the previous two probation violations from his 2017 arrest on perjury and bribery charges.
Orozco, who will be 43 in October, appeared in Riverside Superior Court Judge Glenn Mahler’s courtroom in an orange jumpsuit and was represented by criminal defense attorney Darryl Exum, of Riverside.
The misdemeanor count of child endangerment was filed Thursday, July 25, at his last hearing.
His wife, Olivia Orozco, accompanied their daughter, who was not identified in court because she is an under-age victim. The daughter wanted to give a statement about her father allegedly burning her with a carpet cleaner steamer while they were cleaning his truck this year.
She became emotional at the podium, comforted by her mother, as she tried to read her statement. There were some problems with the microphone so Judge Mahler said it would be OK for her to sit at the counsel table.
The teenage girl still couldn’t read the statement so attorney David Allen, of the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office, read her statement to the judge.
She said that she was helping her father, Mark Orozco, clean his truck and for whatever reason, he burned her with the steamer. She could not talk to her mother or anyone about the incident for some time.
“It took me a while to say anything to anyone because I was in shock,” Orozco’s daughter wrote.
The burns became worse so that is when she decided to tell her mother about the incident.
Orozco was given credit for 64 days in jail for his June arrest on the probation violations stemming from his October 2017 grand jury indictment.
Allen, of the district attorney’s office, said Orozco will serve 120 days on the weekend work release program.
Orozco also was given an additional 18 months on his prior probation term, extending it into 2022. His probation would have ended in October 2020.
He also can not possess any firearms.
He also will have one year of anger management counseling and one year of parenting classes. He can not have any contact with his daughter or family for three years.
The Orozco’s have four children.
Allen said that Orozco could be released from jail today.
