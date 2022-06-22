The city of Banning has issued a flood advisory for Wednesday, June 22, lasting until 7:30 p.m.

The advisory warns of the possibility of minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas due to expected rains.

According to the notice, the severity of the flooding is expected to be minor with minimal to no known threat to life or property.

Residents and drivers are warned not to attempt crossing flooded roads, as most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Drivers, hikers and campers are advised to know where they are relative to streams, rivers or creeks and to avoid these areas, which can become dangerous in heavy rains.

