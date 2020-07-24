A brush fire near off of Hwy 60 and Jackrabbit Trail, west of Beaumont was reported around 4 p.m., and by 5:39 p.m. had grown to about 20 acres and is 0 percent contained.
Eastbound lanes of Hwy 60 have been blocked off.
No evacuations have yet been requested.
No injuries have been reported.
