A brush fire near off of Hwy 60 and Jackrabbit Trail, west of Beaumont was reported around 4 p.m., and by 5:39 p.m. had grown to about 20 acres and is 0 percent contained.

Eastbound lanes of Hwy 60 have been blocked off.

No evacuations have yet been requested.

View of the brush fire near Jack Rabbit trail from I-10 Freeway.

No injuries have been reported.

