The death of a 25-year-old pharmacy technician from novel coronavirus has health officials warning the community that COVID-19 can be deadly for all and not just those who are elderly.
The body of the pharmacy technician was found March 25 in a La Quinta residence, said Dr. Cameron Kaiser, Riverside County public health officer. The identity of the San Diego County resident is not being disclosed.
“This is a deeply saddening reminder that COVID-19 kills the young and healthy too,” said Kaiser. “Stay safe. Keep travel and errands to essentials, and observe social distance no matter how young or well you are. Our condolences and thoughts are with everyone this pandemic has touched.”
Health officials said the individual was exposed to COVID-19 outside Riverside County and was in self quarantine in La Quinta when he died. The current eight deaths in Riverside County had been residents older than 70 and most had underlying health conditions. The pharmacy technician had no underlying health issues.
“My deepest condolences go out to the family of the young adult who passed,” said Chairman V. Manuel Perez, Fourth District Supervisor. “The virus does not discriminate and age doesn’t matter. This tragedy demonstrates the need to stay in place. It’s safer at home.”
Currently there are more than 150 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Riverside County.
