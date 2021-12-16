CHP to conduct DUI checkpoint Friday night

The California Highway Patrol San Gorgonio Pass Area will be deploying a DUI checkpoint in an undisclosed location of the Hemet/San Jacinto Valley area on Friday, Dec. 17 between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m.
The sobriety checkpoint will be conducted by numerous CHP Officers who are highly trained in the detection of alcohol and drug-impaired drivers.
Officers will also be equipped with handheld breath testing devices which provide an accurate measure of blood-alcohol concentration of suspected drunk drivers. Offenders will be processed at the checkpoint and booked at either the Southwest Detention Facility or the Larry D. Smith Detention Facility.
Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
The exact location will remain undisclosed until a couple of hours prior to the checkpoint's setup.
