California announces its latest pandemic restrictions on businesses

This afternoon Gov. Gavin Newsom decreed to all counties in California that indoor operations of dine-in restaurants, wineries and tasting rooms, movie theaters, family entertainment centers such as bowling alleys, batting cages and arcades; zoos and museums, personal care services such as nail salons and tattoo parlors, hair salons and barbershops, and malls are to cease immediately for the next three weeks.

Bars must close all indoor and outdoor operations.

Additionally, fitness centers, worship services, protests, offices for non-essential services are required to shut down unless they can be modified to operate outside or by pick-up.

The state reported 109,910 new cases in the last two weeks, and 1,104 additional deaths related to COVID-19 in the last 14 days.

