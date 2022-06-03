Eastbound traffic on the I-10 between Cabazon and Beaumont is still at a crawl, following a two-vehicle crash involving a Greyhound bus shortly before 11 a.m. this morning.
The bus, which had 33 occupants, was traveling from Los Angeles to Phoenix eastbound on Interstate 10, east of Ramsey Street.
The Greyhound was traveling at approximately 60-65 m.p.h. in the No. 2 lane, when it suffered a left front tire failure, resulting in the bus losing control and veering left, colliding with a Mitsubishi Outlander SUV in the No. 1 lane, which is part of a construction zone.
The bus then struck the center divider and came to rest in the center median.
Eleven occupants of the bus and the two occupants of the Mitsubishi were transported to local area hospitals.
One occupant of the bus suffered a major, but non-life-threatening injury, all other injuries were minor.
The uninjured passengers in the bus were taken to the Morongo Tribal Hall at 11555 Potrero Rd. in Cabazon.
