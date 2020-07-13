On April 29 Banning Police Officers responded to a residence in Banning in regards to a family disturbance.
Officers determined that suspect Michael Booze had been involved in lewd and lascivious acts against a family member.
Booze fled the area avoiding law enforcement contact.
“Our officers worked diligently to bring this suspect into custody. With the assistance of the Riverside Police Department and the San Bernardino Police Department, he was arrested. I am grateful for our officers in capturing this individual and helping our citizens feel safe and that we are working to keep them safe,” says police Chief Matthew Hamner.
On July 9 Banning detectives were able to locate a possible address and, with the assistance of the Riverside and San Bernardino police departments, suspect Michael Booze was arrested.
Booze was booked into San Bernardino County Jail.
Banning Police Department is asking anyone who may have additional information in regards to this case to contact the Banning Police Department Detective Bureau at (951) 922-3170.
