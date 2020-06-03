Banning's city manager Doug Schulze has rescinded an emergency proclamation that originally would have imposed a seven-day evening curfew throughout the city.
Later in the day, Schulze clarified that the curfew would only be for 12 hours; and as social media pressure escalated, he announced that the order has been overturned.
The proclamation had been declared in advance of a protest march that had been coordinated for late morning at Repplier Park.
"Due to the peaceful protest march that ended around 1 p.m., it has been determined that the curfew is no longer necessary," Schulze said.
A planning commission meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. at the city council's chambers will move forward, and will simultaneously be broadcast via Zoom for those who wish to watch it virtually.
