On Jan. 12 just before 8:30 a.m., Banning Police Department was dispatched to a residence in the 1200 block of San Gorgonio Avenue in response to a report of a shooting.
Officers contacted several subjects at the location who advised that there was a victim inside.
Officers entered the single family residence and found a subject down.
Paramedics responded and pronounced the victim deceased, and detectives assumed the investigation.
Jason Rhine of Banning was declared a suspect in this case.
Rhine, who also goes by the name Jason Valasquez, fled the area in a gray four-door Kia Optima, immediately after shooting the victim.
Rhine is considered armed and dangerous, and is known to frequent areas of Riverside, Banning, Beaumont and Cabazon. Rhine has short shaved hair and several tattoos on his face and body.
The Banning Police Department seeks the public’s help in locating Jason Rhine. If seen call 911 and do not approach him.
