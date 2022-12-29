Francisco

Dorian Alexander Francisco is considered to be armed and dangerous. If anyone encounters this man, please contact Banning Police Department at (951) 849-1004.

Banning Police Department seeks the public's help in tracking down Dorian Alexander Francisco, a 22 year-old black man, who is connected to a shooting that occurred Wednesday evening.

On Wednesday, Dec. 28 just before 5 p.m. Banning Police Department were called to the 3300 block of W. Ramsey Street in response to shots being fired and subjects running.

Officers and detectives found evidence of a shooting, and encountered a male adult victim.

Medical aid was rendered to the victim who had sustained apparent gunshot wounds, but he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police were notified of two other victims related to the shooting incident who were at the Riverside University Health Systems Hospital in Moreno Valley.

One man sustained a gunshot wound and was in stable condition at the time of the investigation.

A woman was pronounced deceased at the hospital, having sustained gunshot wounds.

Victim information is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

More information will be released when it becomes available.

Suspect Dorian Alexander Francisco is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds.

Anyone with information related to this ongoing homicide investigation is urged to contact the Banning Police Department Detective Bureau at (951) 849-1004.

0
0
0
0
0

More from this section

Banning police investigate shooting incident

Banning police investigate shooting incident

Banning Police Department seeks the public's help in tracking down Dorian Alexander Francisco, a 22 year-old black man, who is connected to a shooting that occurred Wednesday evening.

Beaumont denies Summit Station

Beaumont denies Summit Station

In a unanimous decision after a few hours of presentations and public comments, the city of Beaumont's city council voted down a general plan amendment Tuesday evening that would have allowed Summit Station's proposed 1.2 million square foot warehouse project move forward in the former Sunny…

Traffic stop leads to heroin bust

Traffic stop leads to heroin bust

On Friday, July 8, Banning police officers conducting a traffic enforcement stop arrested a Banning man for possession of heroin, methamphetamine and high-capacity firearms magazines.

Man arrested for sexual assault of a minor

Man arrested for sexual assault of a minor

On Dec. 26, 2021 an officer was dispatched to the lobby of the Banning Police Department to talk with a juvenile who reported a sexual assault. The victim reported being sexually assaulted by a 39-year-old male identified as Steven McElroy of Grand Terrace.

CHP to conduct DUI checkpoint Friday night

CHP to conduct DUI checkpoint Friday night

The California Highway Patrol San Gorgonio Pass Area will be deploying a DUI checkpoint in an undisclosed location of the Hemet/San Jacinto Valley area on Friday, Dec. 17 between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m.