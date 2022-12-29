Banning police investigate shooting incident

Banning Police Department seeks the public's help in tracking down Dorian Alexander Francisco, a 22 year-old black man, who is connected to a shooting that occurred Wednesday evening.
On Wednesday, Dec. 28 just before 5 p.m. Banning Police Department were called to the 3300 block of W. Ramsey Street in response to shots being fired and subjects running.
Officers and detectives found evidence of a shooting, and encountered a male adult victim.
Medical aid was rendered to the victim who had sustained apparent gunshot wounds, but he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Police were notified of two other victims related to the shooting incident who were at the Riverside University Health Systems Hospital in Moreno Valley.
One man sustained a gunshot wound and was in stable condition at the time of the investigation.
A woman was pronounced deceased at the hospital, having sustained gunshot wounds.
Victim information is being withheld pending next of kin notification.
More information will be released when it becomes available.
Suspect Dorian Alexander Francisco is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds.
Anyone with information related to this ongoing homicide investigation is urged to contact the Banning Police Department Detective Bureau at (951) 849-1004.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.