Banning police

On Jan. 4 shortly after 10 in the morning, Banning Police

Department was dispatched to a residence in the 1500 block of West Cottonwood Road in Banning, in reference to a 911 call.

The reporting party advised they had found subjects down inside the location and requested police and medical personnel respond.

Officers discovered two deceased subjects inside.

Banning Police Department is actively investigating this incident.

The Banning Police Department is asking anyone who may have additional information in regards to this case to contact the Banning Police Department Detective Bureau at (951) 922-3170.

1
2
1
2
0

More from this section

Police urge residents to avoid George Street

Police urge residents to avoid George Street

Around 11:30 a.m. this morning, the city of Banning issued an alert, requesting that community members avoid the 1000 block of east George Street and the 1000 block of east Nicolet Street.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.