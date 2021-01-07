On Jan. 4 shortly after 10 in the morning, Banning Police
Department was dispatched to a residence in the 1500 block of West Cottonwood Road in Banning, in reference to a 911 call.
The reporting party advised they had found subjects down inside the location and requested police and medical personnel respond.
Officers discovered two deceased subjects inside.
Banning Police Department is actively investigating this incident.
The Banning Police Department is asking anyone who may have additional information in regards to this case to contact the Banning Police Department Detective Bureau at (951) 922-3170.
