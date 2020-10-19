Banning Police Department has apprehended suspects sought in a shooting that took place July 1, 2018 in the 500 block of Navajo Drive in Banning.
As officers responded to calls of shots heard in the area, a 9-1-1 call was received regarding a man who had been shot on East Barbour Street in Banning.
Officers responded and found 21 year-old Bradley Cunningham suffering from several gunshot wounds. He would succumb to his injuries.
Officers found evidence at the Navajo Drive location related to the shooting, and after an investigation by the Police Department sought suspects Jovanny Martinez, William Armendariz and Brandon Hylkema, who have now been arrested and booked for murder and attempted murder, and are held at Riverside County Jail.
Banning Police Department requests anyone with additional information to contact the Police Department at (951) 849-1511.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.