On Tuesday, Sept. 3, shortly before 3 p.m., Banning Police received a call in regards to a minor who was grabbed by an unknown subject and pulled into a van.
The incident occurred in the 1400 Block of East Williams Street.
The juvenile victim advised he was walking South on Evans Street, approaching Williams Street when a van pulled up next to him.
The victim advised a Black male adult (in his late teens), exited the van, opened the passenger side sliding door and pulled him into the van by his backpack.
The juvenile stated the driver of the van (light complected mixed race Black/Hispanic adult in his 20’s), drove off while the juvenile was inside the van being held by his backpack by the passenger.
The juvenile stated the van preceded East on Williams Street, went North on Hathaway Street; stopped, opened the sliding door and let him out of the van.
The juvenile was unharmed.
The juvenile stated the subjects did not say anything to him and did not assault him in any way.
After the van drove away, the juvenile walked home where his sister called 9-1-1, to report the incident.
The victim and his sister described the van as an older model white van with grey primer paint on it, and with rear tinted windows.
Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the van or the suspect’s.
The Banning Police Department asks if you have any questions or additional information, please contact the Banning Police Department at (951) 922-3170.
