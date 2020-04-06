When the coronavirus pandemic became more prevalent in the United States in the past month, it had a huge effect on LifeStream and its blood supply for hospitals and medical facilities in Riverside and San Bernardino counties.
The fear of this unknown virus caused panic in blood donors and LifeStream faced a shortage of 6,000 units, or pints, of blood that is normally provided to 80 hospitals and medical facilities in six counties.
Spokesperson Don Escalante said blood drives that were set for Corona, Eastvale, Temecula, Murrieta,Coachella Valley and Palm Springs, suddenly were non-existent.
Escalante said he talked with Bette Rader, director of the Beaumont Chamber of Commerce, and she offered the chamber parking lot on Beaumont Avenue so LifeStream could hold blood drives.
Four blood drives have been held: March 24-25, 31 and April 1 and two more are scheduled for this week. April 7-8 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The chamber is at 726 Beaumont Ave.
Escalante said they have had 23 donors each day.
“It has exceeded the number we expected,” Escalante said.
They were scheduled to have 80 blood drives over three months.
LifeStream has collected 92 pints of blood. Each donation can help multiple patients.
Escalante said they have exceeded their expectations by 115 to 172 percent over and above their goals.
Two more blood drives are scheduled outside of the chamber office for Tuesday and Wednesday, April 7 and 8.
Each blood drive includes a registered nurse and approximately three to six donor specialists and phlebotomists.
Escalante said that the nurses and donor specialists are now wearing surgical masks at each blood drive.
If you would like to donate blood, here are some upcoming events in the area:
1 to 6 p.m., April 10-11, Orange Terrace Park, 20010 Or, ange Terrace Parkway, Riverside
10 a.m. .to 4 p.m. April 13-17, San Jacinto Masonic Lodge, 188 W. Main St., San Jacinto
3:30 to 7:30 p.m. April 16, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter day Saints, 428 N. kirby Ave., Hemet
11 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 17, San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital, 600 S. Highland Springs Ave., Banning.
