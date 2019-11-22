A collision between a big rig and a car Friday afternoon has shut down tthree lanes of the westbound Interstate 10, according to the San Gorgonio Pass California Highway Patrol.
The accident occurred at 2:50 p.m. near Pennsylvania Avenue. The CHP reports that the big rig rear-ended the vehicle. There are minor injuries.
Lanes two, three and four are closed. CHP is waiting on tow trucks to arrive.
