Stan Smith was a mentor to so many people whose lives intersected with his during his years as a basketball coach and a parks and recreation leader in Banning.
Smith passed away in Forney, Texas on Dec. 15.
“He knew how to bring this town together” says Smith’s former assistant coach Marius Davis, who had known Smith since Davis was 8.
“He was hard-working, honest, high on character. A man’s man,” Davis says. “He made everyone feel appreciated and feel as if they were part of something, whether it was a player on his team, or the guy who just came through the door that he gave his last $5 to so they could watch — to the guys who put up the seats or put down the mats, the guys who took the stats and the cheerleaders — he made sure everyone had ownership.”
Davis says that he ended up as Smith’s assistant coach from 2004 to 2014.
Prior to that, he was a scout for Smith.
According to Davis, Coach Smith was known to go straight from practices at the high school to Nicolet Middle School or the Banning Community Center to make sure everything was open, prepped and accessible for the kids who dropped by to play ball.
“He always put everyone before himself. He never cared about headlines or credit — he made sure that always went to the teams,” Davis says. “His kids were second to none, and he was respected for that throughout the county and the state.”
Former school board member Ray Curtis, who was replaced by Smith as the high school’s head varsity basketball coach in 1984, credits Smith for continuing a league winning streak of 98 games, including three CIF championships, including one under Smith’s watch.
“He made his teammates feel like family,” Curtis says. “He was a kind of counselor on and off the court and around the community center” to kids he crossed paths with.
According to Curtis, when Smith started coaching at the middle school, “They’re at an age that they kind of latch onto someone, and that was Coach. For him it wasn’t a job, it was a calling; and when a lot of those kids didn’t want to leave middle school, he was assertive in explaining to them that they needed to move on” and work with coach Curtis.
“Smitty was a great coach in basketball for decades. He has tons of awards, championships and followers” according to Banning High School Class of 1999 alumnus Timmy Hilliard, a security officer at the high school who coordinated a tribute ceremony at halftime during the varsity boys basketball game last Friday.
During the ceremony remarks were made by his colleague in the physical education department Lois Miller, former players and assistant coaches Marius Davis and Earl Walton, and co-coach Ray Curtis, as well as Smith’s son Matthew Smith.
“He dedicated his life to Banning and their basketball program. I couldn’t live with the fact that he won all that, and not many today at the high school knew him,” says Hilliard. “I made it a point to have him recognized, as he was the main part of the 98-game win streak that will never be reached again. He won 594 games in history, and he did so many things for this community.”
Smith is survived by his wife Carolina, son Matthew of Las Vegas, and daughters Amy, Amanda and Ashley Smith.
“I will miss him as a man, but I will miss his honesty, his dedication and the love that he had for this town and the kids in this community regardless of whether they were 3 or 15 years-old,” Davis says.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.